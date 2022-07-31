PM Shehbaz’s visit to flood-affected cities of Taank, DI Khan postponed due to bad weather
01:00 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
PM Shehbaz’s visit to flood-affected cities of Taank, DI Khan postponed due to bad weather
Source: @GovtofPakistan (Twitter)
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to flood-affected cities of Taank and Dera Ismail Khan has been postponed due to weather conditions.

PM Shehbaz was scheduled to visit, the severely flood-affected cities of Balochistan, Taank and DG Khan. The visit has been postponed due to bad weather conditions.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited flood-hit areas of Balochistan and Sindh to review rescue, relief, and rehabilitation measures after heavy rains and floods have unleashed devastation in both provinces.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, NDMA Chairman Lt. General Akhtar Nawaz, Balochistan Chief Secretary, and other concerned officials briefed the prime minister about the rescue and relief activities in the flood-affected areas of the province.

Later, the prime minister visited flood and rain-affected areas of Jhal Magis and announced compensation.

