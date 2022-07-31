PM Shehbaz lauds security forces for successful operation against terrorist in Kech
Web Desk
09:32 AM | 31 Jul, 2022
PM Shehbaz lauds security forces for successful operation against terrorist in Kech
Source: Twitter/File
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lauded the security forces for conducting successful operation against the terrorists in district Kech.

In a statement, he condoled with the bereaved family of Havaldar Hidayat Ullah, who embraced martyrdom in the operation and prayed for early recovery of the injured, Naik Mir Muhammad, reported Radio Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif said Havaldar Hidayat Ullah embraced shahadat for the country and the entire nation salutes to its martyrs.

According to ISPR, six terrorists were killed in the operation which was conducted in Hoshab area on information regarding movement of the terrorist group on motorcycles towards Panjgur from Kech.

A large cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorists.

During the engagement, Havaldar Hidayat Ullah embraced shahadat while Naik Mir Muhammad was injured.

