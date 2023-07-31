Search

UK tightens rules to bar foreign criminals from receiving citizenship 

01:02 PM | 31 Jul, 2023
Source: Twitter

LONDON – The United Kingdom has enforced tougher rules to make sure that serious criminals cannot get British citizenship regardless of when or where the crime took place.

The government crackdown has come into effect today (July 31), with the strengthened rules applying to new applications from anyone who has received at least a 12-month prison sentence. This re-affirms the government’s commitment to protecting UK borders and ensuring no one with a criminal record can abuse the British immigration and nationality system.

The updated rules are stricter and more specific on so-called “good character” requirements, which are a key condition to be granted British citizenship, and look at whether an individual has observed UK law as well as shown respect for the rights and freedoms of British citizens. 

The requirements include factors such as criminal convictions, immigration offending and serious behaviour like war crimes, terrorism or genocide.

“The changes remove the previous rules where some criminals could be granted British citizenship after a prescribed number of years had passed since the end of their sentence – regardless of the type of crime or where it was committed,” the Home Office said in a statement.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said British citizenship is a privilege. Those who commit crimes shouldn’t be able to enjoy the breadth of rights citizenship brings, including holding a British passport, voting and accessing free medical care from the NHS.

“I am cracking down on abuse of the UK’s immigration and nationality system, by introducing a tougher threshold so that serious criminals cannot gain British citizenship. This is the fair and right thing to do for our country”.

There will be some exceptions to the new rules, which will be assessed on a case-by-case basis, for example if someone has mitigating circumstances that support an exceptional grant, the Home Office said. 

UK immigration rules: Here's official statement of changes and how new amendments can impact you

