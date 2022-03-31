Pakistan Navy inducts first indigenous warship PNS HAIBAT 

11:14 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
Pakistan Navy inducts first indigenous warship PNS HAIBAT 
Source: DGPR Navy (Twitter)
KARACHI - A ceremony to induct Pakistan Navy’s indigenously designed and constructed Fast Attack Craft Missile FAC (M) PNS HAIBAT and third 16 Ton Bollard Pull Tug PNT GOGA was held at Karachi.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi attended the event as chief guest. 

PNS HAIBAT is the first land mark project indigenously designed by Maritime Technologies Complex and constructed by KS&EW without any foreign technical assistance, DGPR Navy said in a statement. 

Speaking on the occasion, the naval chief underlined that commissioning of PNS HAIBAT ushers a new chapter in indigenous design and construction that has been further matured with time. 

He emphasized that in context of overall security paradigm of the region, PNS HAIBAT will strengthen Pakistan Navy’s capabilities to respond maritime challenges to ensure seaward defence and maintain peace & stability in Indian Ocean Region.

Chief of the Naval Staff commended the concerted efforts put in by KS&EW, MTC and Pakistan Navy for the land mark achievement.

Earlier Managing Director KS&EW, Rear Admiral Athar Saleem underscored that Missile Craft PNS HAIBAT being a multi mission capable platform will bolster Pakistan Navy’s maritime defence capabilities. He added that induction of PNT GOGA is also a milestone which will strengthen the indigenous ship construction capabilities.

The ceremony was attended by foreign dignitaries, officials from federal and provincial governments Pakistan Navy and KS&EW.

