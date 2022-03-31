Pakistan Navy inducts first indigenous warship PNS HAIBAT
Share
KARACHI - A ceremony to induct Pakistan Navy’s indigenously designed and constructed Fast Attack Craft Missile FAC (M) PNS HAIBAT and third 16 Ton Bollard Pull Tug PNT GOGA was held at Karachi.
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi attended the event as chief guest.
PNS HAIBAT is the first land mark project indigenously designed by Maritime Technologies Complex and constructed by KS&EW without any foreign technical assistance, DGPR Navy said in a statement.
Speaking on the occasion, the naval chief underlined that commissioning of PNS HAIBAT ushers a new chapter in indigenous design and construction that has been further matured with time.
He emphasized that in context of overall security paradigm of the region, PNS HAIBAT will strengthen Pakistan Navy’s capabilities to respond maritime challenges to ensure seaward defence and maintain peace & stability in Indian Ocean Region.
Commissioning Ceremony of #PakNavy’s indigenously designed & constructed Fast Attack Craft Missile FAC(M) PNS HAIBAT & induction ceremony of Third 16 Ton Bollard Pull Tug PNT GOGA held at #Karachi— Pakistan Armed Forces 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) March 31, 2022
Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, CNS, was Chief Guest@OfficialDGISPR #ISPR
1/6 pic.twitter.com/yG2OiH7edm
Chief of the Naval Staff commended the concerted efforts put in by KS&EW, MTC and Pakistan Navy for the land mark achievement.
Earlier Managing Director KS&EW, Rear Admiral Athar Saleem underscored that Missile Craft PNS HAIBAT being a multi mission capable platform will bolster Pakistan Navy’s maritime defence capabilities. He added that induction of PNT GOGA is also a milestone which will strengthen the indigenous ship construction capabilities.
The ceremony was attended by foreign dignitaries, officials from federal and provincial governments Pakistan Navy and KS&EW.
Pakistan Air Force inducts China-made J-10C ... 11:53 AM | 11 Mar, 2022
ATTOCK – The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Friday inducted six China-made modern fighter aircraft J-10C, also know ...
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Engro Energy to host Pakistan Energy Symposium on Friday02:03 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Enaam Ahmed becomes first Pakistani to bag top podium in American ...01:55 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
- State Bank grants Careem Pay IPA for EMI license01:39 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
- PM Imran summons NSC meeting today amid foreign threat letter ...12:39 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
- PAKvAUS – Pakistan to take on confident Australia in second ODI ...11:49 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Zara Noor Abbas’ new photos set internet ablaze06:40 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
- Muneeb Butt and Reham Khan clash over political preferences09:46 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat makes heads turn with jaw-dropping photos06:00 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
- Blow to PTI as MQM-P decides to support Opposition’s no-trust move10:08 AM | 30 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022