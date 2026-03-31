‘Bulletproof Jacket Gang’ behind Amir Awan murder arrested

ISLAMABAD – Toyota Motors MD Amir Awan was brutally gunned down in his own farmhouse in Orchard Scheme area of Shahzad Town as the horrifying incident unfolded in front of his wife and children, leaving many in shock.

Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry, confirmed in a presser that all suspects involved in the murder have been arrested. According to the minister, the assailants were linked to the notorious Mansoor Khan Gang, also known as the “Bulletproof Jacket Gang.”

The gang includes members from KP as well as Afghan nationals, making it a cross-provincial and international criminal network.

Islamabad Police Chief Ali Nasir Rizvi revealed that after intensive investigations, the head of the gang was apprehended in Charsadda, and the remaining four members were captured in a subsequent raid in Mardan.

The attack occurred on the night between Sunday and Monday. Five heavily armed suspects forcibly entered the farmhouse. In a terrifying account, the victim’s wife told police that three attackers stormed the bedroom to attack her husband, while two others, armed, stood guard outside. The assailants opened fire, leaving Aamir Awan critically wounded, and he later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The assailants also robbed security guard of his gun and mobile phone before fleeing. CCTV footage from the scene captured the suspects scaling the farmhouse wall, fully armed, before launching the attack. The family insists that the suspects can be identified if spotted.

This shocking murder has ignited outrage across social media, with citizens questioning the security situation in Islamabad and demanding swift justice.