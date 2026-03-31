Islamabad businessman Amir Awan killed over ‘Property Dispute’: report

ISLAMABAD – Famous businessman Amir Awan was shot by armed assailants in Margalla Town, under the jurisdiction of Shahzad Town Police Station.

A case has been registered, terming the incident as robbery, while reports claim that the killing may be linked to a property dispute rather than a simple theft.

گزشتہ رات تھانہ شہزاد ٹاؤن کی حدود مارگلہ ٹاؤن میں مسلح ملزمان نے فائرنگ کرکے معروف بزنس مین عامر اعوان کو قتل کردیا، اہلیہ کی مدعیت میں ڈکیتی کی واردات قرار دےکر مقدمہ درج کرلیا گیا، لیکن ذرائع کے مطابق یہ ڈکیتی کی واردات نہیں بلکہ کچھ جائیداد ایشو چل رہا ہے، یہ کوئی عام ملزم… pic.twitter.com/Jc3QdJ1u39 — Public News (@PublicNews_Com) March 30, 2026

According to eyewitnesses and CCTV footage, the attackers were not ordinary thugs. They arrived masked, wearing bulletproof jackets, and were armed with modern firearms. Reports suggest that they cut through the security grill, took the on-duty guards hostage, and then carried out the targeted killing of Amir Awan.

Reports unmasked sophisticated planning of the attack, saying it was premeditated and targeted, raising concerns about security for high-profile individuals in federal capital.

Police launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage and other evidence to track down the perpetrators. The community has expressed shock and grief over the brutal killing of a well-known business figure.