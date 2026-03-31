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Sohail Ahmed addresses controversy over viral clip on Yazid

By Our Correspondent
10:44 am | Mar 31, 2026
Sohail Ahmed Addresses Controversy Over Viral Clip

LAHORE – Renowned actor and comedian Sohail Ahmed has clarified his remarks after a clip of his speech went viral on social media, sparking public debate.

In the incomplete clip, Ahmed is heard saying that “Hussain is as popular as Yazid,” a statement that circulated widely without proper context.

Ahmed emphasized that his words were part of a moral lesson and not intended to be political, urging the public to consider the full context before forming opinions.

In the video message, Ahmed stated that a sentence he had spoken is being circulated out of context.


He explained that during his talk, he mentioned that “popularity is not such a big deal, and even Hussain is as popular as Yazid.” He emphasized that he was teaching children about the importance of joining the Hussaini path rather than the Yazidi one, and that his words were meant as a moral lesson, not a political statement.

Ahmed expressed regret that his comments were being linked to politics and appealed to the public to avoid politicizing his words.

He reminded viewers of the inevitability of death, urging them not to engage in practices that distort the original message of his speech.

Journalist Umar Cheema also weighed in on the recent controversy surrounding a viral clip of actor Sohail Ahmed.

The clip, reportedly circulated by PTI, has sparked widespread discussion and condemnation from some quarters.

Cheema noted that many commentators criticized the clip without considering the full context. He pointed out that the clip also includes sounds of applause, indicating that the audience responded positively at the time, which suggests the segment was taken out of context.

He urged viewers to watch the entire video before forming opinions, highlighting the importance of understanding the full message rather than reacting to selective snippets.

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