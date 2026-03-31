Sohail Ahmed addresses controversy over viral clip on Yazid

LAHORE – Renowned actor and comedian Sohail Ahmed has clarified his remarks after a clip of his speech went viral on social media, sparking public debate.

In the incomplete clip, Ahmed is heard saying that “Hussain is as popular as Yazid,” a statement that circulated widely without proper context.

Ahmed emphasized that his words were part of a moral lesson and not intended to be political, urging the public to consider the full context before forming opinions.

In the video message, Ahmed stated that a sentence he had spoken is being circulated out of context.

میرے کسی فنکشن میں گفتگو کے دوران کہے گئے ایک جملے کو وائرل کیا جا رہا ہے جس میں یہ کہتا ہوا سنائی دیتا ہوں کہ پاپولریٹی کوئی اتنی بڑی بات نہیں، حسن بھی اتنے پاپولر ہیں جتنے کے یزید، یہ دوسری بات ہے کہ اچھے لفظوں میں کون یاد ہو رہا ہے اور برے لفظوں میں، میں بچوں کو سمجھا رہا تھا… pic.twitter.com/EAXO0k9DL1 — Siddique Jan SMT (@SdqJaanSMT) March 30, 2026



He explained that during his talk, he mentioned that “popularity is not such a big deal, and even Hussain is as popular as Yazid.” He emphasized that he was teaching children about the importance of joining the Hussaini path rather than the Yazidi one, and that his words were meant as a moral lesson, not a political statement.

Ahmed expressed regret that his comments were being linked to politics and appealed to the public to avoid politicizing his words.

He reminded viewers of the inevitability of death, urging them not to engage in practices that distort the original message of his speech.

Journalist Umar Cheema also weighed in on the recent controversy surrounding a viral clip of actor Sohail Ahmed.

The clip, reportedly circulated by PTI, has sparked widespread discussion and condemnation from some quarters.

آج سہیل احمد کا ایک کلپ پی ٹی آئی نے وائرل کیا ہوا ہے جس پر بہت سے عقلمندوں نے حسب استطاعت مذمت کرکے حصہ ڈالا حالانکہ اسی کلپ میں تالیوں کی آوازیں بھی آ رہی ہیں جس سے اندازہ ہو جانا چاہئیے تھا کہ کلپ سیاق و سباق سے بغیر ہے یہ اب پورا کلپ دیکھیں pic.twitter.com/2OjrjgZBMw — Umar Cheema (@UmarCheema1) March 30, 2026

Cheema noted that many commentators criticized the clip without considering the full context. He pointed out that the clip also includes sounds of applause, indicating that the audience responded positively at the time, which suggests the segment was taken out of context.

He urged viewers to watch the entire video before forming opinions, highlighting the importance of understanding the full message rather than reacting to selective snippets.