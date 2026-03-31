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US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – 31 March 2026

By News Desk
9:11 am | Mar 31, 2026

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains stable performance against major foreign currencies in open market, according to the latest exchange rates released on Tuesday.

US Dollar was traded at Rs279.50 for buying and Rs280.20 for selling, remaining near Rs280 mark in the currency market. Euro was available at Rs321.03 for buying and Rs327.53 for selling, maintaining its strong position against the PKR.

UK pound sterling continued to trade at a higher level, with buying rate recorded at Rs370.17 and the selling rate at Rs377.47, making it one of the most expensive widely traded currencies in the market.

UAE Dirham was traded at Rs75.95 for buying and Rs77.25 for selling. Saudi riyal stood at Rs74.30 for buying and Rs75.45 for selling. Qatari riyal was traded at Rs73.33 for buying and Rs74.30 for selling, while the Omani riyal was recorded at Rs719.15 for buying and Rs730.55 for selling.

Bahraini Dinar stood at Rs732 for buying and Rs743.15 for selling, whereas Kuwaiti Dinar remained the highest-valued currency in the list, trading at Rs889.50 for buying and Rs901.35 for selling.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.50 280.20
Euro EUR 321.03 327.53
UK Pound Sterling GBP 370.17 377.47
UAE Dirham AED 75.95 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.30 75.45
Qatari Riyal QAR 73.33 74.30
Omani Riyal OMR 719.15 730.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.00 743.15
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 889.50 901.35

Other Currencies

Currency Symbol Buying (PKR) Selling (PKR)
Australian Dollar AUD 189.60 194.25
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.38 204.15
China Yuan CNY 36.65 37.60
Danish Krone DKK 43.25 43.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.00 36.00
Indian Rupee INR 2.05 2.31
Japanese Yen JPY 1.72 1.82
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.25 66.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.75 164.57
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.65 27.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 213.87 221.83
Swedish Korona SEK 30.20 30.50
Swiss Franc CHF 355.00 358.85
Thai Baht THB 8.00 8.15
 
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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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