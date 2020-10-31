Govt slashes petrol prices by Rs1.57 per litre for November

ISLAMABAD - The government on Saturday decided to reduce the petrol prices by Rs 1.57 per litre to Rs 102.40 per litre against its sale at Rs 103.97 per litre during the month of October 2020.

The new prices would be applicable from November 1st, 2020, according to a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry here.

Likewise, the price of High-Speed Diesel has been slashed by Rs 0.84 per litre, which would now be sold at Rs 103.22 per litre against its sale at Rs 104.06 per litre.

The prices of Kerosene oil and Light Diesel Oil will remain unchanged at Rs 65.29 per litre and Rs 62.86 per litre respectively, the press statement added.