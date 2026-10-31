Skardu Couple, two Minor Children brutally murdered in suspected Honour Killing

SKARDU – A young Skardu couple defied family opposition to marry for love, hoping to build peaceful life. But their love story ended in unimaginable horror when they and their two children, aged just four and two, were found brutally murdered inside their home in what police suspect was an honour killing.

Aslam, his wife Hania, and their children, four-year-old Mehdi and two-year-old Zahra, were found dead with their throats slit on October 30, sending shockwaves across Gilgit-Baltistan and triggering widespread public protests.

The family was living under the shadow of threats since Aslam and Hania tied the knot nearly six years ago. Investigators now suspect that the couple’s decision to marry against the wishes of Hania’s family may have been the motive behind the horrifying murders.

سکردو ایک ہی خاندان کے چار افراد کا بےدردی سے قتل جس میں میاں بیوی اور دو کمسن بچے شامل ہیں لڑکے کا تعلق سکردو روندو سے جب کی لڑکی کا تعلق پارچنار سے ہیں آج سے 7 سال پہلے کراچی سے پسند کی شادی کر کے سکردو میں آباد تھے آج انہیں بے دردی قتل کردیا گیا ۔ 😭 https://t.co/DHbEmjhb4g — Wazir naveed (@Wazirnaveed2) October 31, 2026

Police revealed that the killers allegedly used the victims’ blood to write unidentified words on a dish inside the room before escaping. The tragedy dates back to a marriage that took place approximately five to six years ago in Karachi.

Aslam and Hania chose to marry of their own free will, but their relationship allegedly met fierce opposition from members of Hania’s family. Fearing for their safety, the couple eventually settled in Skardu, hoping to build a peaceful life away from the threats.

Aslam worked at a local pizza shop, often returning home between 1am and 2am, while the couple raised their two young children.

According to FIR registered on the complaint of Aslam’s brother, Khadim Hussain, Hania’s father, brothers and maternal uncle had allegedly threatened the couple with serious consequences over their marriage.

Khadim claimed that Aslam had repeatedly shared his fears with him. He further alleged that Hania’s relatives had previously registered a case against Aslam in Karachi following the marriage. Despite these reported tensions, Aslam and Hania continued living together in Skardu, unaware that their family would become the target of a brutal attack.

On October 29, Akhtar met Hania, who was concerned about the health of her two-year-old daughter, Zahra. Akhtar promised to take the child to hospital the following morning. Next day, he attempted to contact the family but nobody answered. He called repeatedly, initially assuming that Aslam, who usually returned late from work, might still be asleep.

When the calls went unanswered, Akhtar decided to walk to their home, located approximately 200 metres from his own residence. What was supposed to be a routine hospital visit turned into the discovery of a crime that would horrify the entire region.

Akhtar subsequently alerted the police and the victims’ relatives. Police Suspect Mother and Children Were Killed Before Father Returned Home

The attackers may have entered the residence while Muhammad Aslam was still at work. Police suspect that Hania and the two children were killed first, with the assailants allegedly remaining inside the house to await Aslam’s return. When Aslam eventually arrived, he was reportedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon.

Police confirmed that all four victims suffered fatal injuries to their throats, while additional wounds were found on Aslam and Hania. However, officials said exact sequence of events has yet to be conclusively established.

The killing of an entire family, including two young children, has sparked anger and grief across Skardu, where residents staged protests following the discovery of the bodies. Demonstrators demanded justice for the victims and immediate action against those responsible.