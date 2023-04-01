Centre turns down Punjab’s proposal for Rangers deployment in Lahore

ISLAMABAD – Punjab government’s request for Rangers deployment in the provincial capital Lahore was declined by the federal government.

Reports in local media suggest that the federal government turned down the proposal of the provincial administration to deploy Rangers for an indefinite period over security concerns.

Naqvi led caretaker government approached the centre for the deployment of Rangers in the Punjab capital due to security concerns.

Earlier, the federal cabinet approved the deployment of Rangers in Lahore over the deteriorating situation however; the provincial government was seeking an extension amid the uncertain political situation in the region.

The paramilitary troops were spotted near Imran Khan's Lahore residence and at other sensitive areas to maintain law and order situation.