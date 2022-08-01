Punjab announces new school timings after summer break
LAHORE – Punjab School Education Department has issued new timings for schools effective from August 1 as all educational institutions reopened after summer vacations today.
The new timings for boys schools would be from 7:30 am to 1:00 pm from Monday to Thursday and for girls schools, it would be 7:15 am to 1:00 pm.
However, on Fridays, the school timings will end at 11:30 AM for boys and 11:00 AM for girls.
Educational institutions that operate double shifts will run the first shift will be from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM, per the notification.
Earlier, an extension was proposed for summer break across Punjab as monsoon rains have caused wide-spread damage to infrastructure including buildings of state-run schools in the province.
Dilapidated structure was said to be a risk for the students and teachers, however, schools opened from today without further delay for repair work.
Punjab announces summer vacations for schools 08:04 PM | 26 May, 2022
LAHORE – The government of Punjab on Thursday announced summer vacations for public and private schools across ...
The provincial administration in the country’s most populous region earlier announced summer vacations from 1 June to 31 July 2022 which ended last week.
