Punjab announces new school timings after summer break

LAHORE – Punjab School Education Department has issued new timings for schools effective from August 1 as all educational institutions reopened after summer vacations today.

The new timings for boys schools would be from 7:30 am to 1:00 pm from Monday to Thursday and for girls schools, it would be 7:15 am to 1:00 pm.

However, on Fridays, the school timings will end at 11:30 AM for boys and 11:00 AM for girls.

Educational institutions that operate double shifts will run the first shift will be from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM, per the notification.

Earlier, an extension was proposed for summer break across Punjab as monsoon rains have caused wide-spread damage to infrastructure including buildings of state-run schools in the province.

Dilapidated structure was said to be a risk for the students and teachers, however, schools opened from today without further delay for repair work.

The provincial administration in the country’s most populous region earlier announced summer vacations from 1 June to 31 July 2022 which ended last week.