Search

World

World’s oldest man Jose Paulino Gomes dies aged 127

Web Desk 12:13 PM | 1 Aug, 2023
World’s oldest man Jose Paulino Gomes dies aged 127
Source: Twitter

Just a few days prior to celebrating his 128th birthday, Jose Paulino Gomes, widely believed to be the oldest man in the world, peacefully passed away at his residence in Corrego do Cafe, Brazil, at the remarkable age of 127. He left behind a legacy that spanned over a century.

According to his marriage certificate from 1917, Jose was born on August 4, 1895, and had witnessed significant historical events such as the first-ever proms, the inaugural rugby league football game, and the discovery of X-rays.

Willyan Jose Rodrigues de Souza, a legal advisor, affirmed that Jose was born in the late 1800s, substantiating his extraordinary age. If de Souza’s verification is accurate, Jose will surpass Spain’s Maria Branyas Morera, who currently holds the Guinness World Records title at 115 years old.

Throughout his life, Jose led a simple and humble existence, working as an animal trainer and embracing natural resources and locally produced items.

Fondly remembered by his seven children, 25 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren, Jose’s unique preference for non-industrialized, countryside, and natural things remained a cherished characteristic. His granddaughter, Eliane Ferreira, shared that he raised animals like chickens and pigs and relied solely on locally sourced food and beverages.

Until just four years ago, Jose was still actively riding horses, which showcases his exceptional vitality. However, his health gradually declined, and he spent his last month in bed before passing away due to multiple organ failure, a natural outcome given his advanced age. He was laid to rest at Pedra Bonita’s Corrego dos Fialhos Cemetery.

While some documentation discrepancies arose due to rural customs, Jose’s family had no doubts about his age, having witnessed him live for more than a century. They acknowledged that rural registration practices often listed people as older than they actually were. Nonetheless, the authenticity of his age remains a matter of interest.

Even though Jose’s status as the world’s oldest man has not been officially confirmed by Guinness World Records, the Brazilian countryside mourns the loss of a man whose long life was cherished through the precious memories he created with his loved ones.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

Man who desecrated Quran in Sweden kicked out of restaurant by Christian owner

10:19 PM | 25 Jul, 2023

Quran burning incident in Denmark outside Iraqi embassy angers Muslim World

01:05 PM | 25 Jul, 2023

Where does Pakistan stand on world’s strongest passport rankings?

04:36 PM | 19 Jul, 2023

Indian man arrested for having sex with cows in viral video

08:49 PM | 19 Jul, 2023

Swedish man drops plan to burn Torah and Bible

11:53 PM | 16 Jul, 2023

Aussie runs 600+ kilometers in just 4 days to set new world record

07:53 PM | 7 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in Quetta

03:10 PM | 1 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 1 Aug 2023 

09:02 AM | 1 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 1, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 1, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.65
Euro EUR 320.5 324
UK Pound Sterling GBP 373 376.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.5 81.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.1 77.9
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.54 774.54
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226.2
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.95 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.13 948.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.13 63.72
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 748.62 756.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.18 79.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 333.43 335.93
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 1, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,200 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,500.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (1 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Karachi PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Islamabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Peshawar PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Quetta PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Sialkot PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Attock PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Gujranwala PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Jehlum PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Multan PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Bahawalpur PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Gujrat PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Nawabshah PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Chakwal PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Hyderabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Nowshehra PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Sargodha PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Faisalabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Mirpur PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: