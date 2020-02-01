Two new polio cases surface in Sindh

LARKANA - Two more polio cases have been reported in the Jacobabad and Mirpur Khas areas in the Sindh provinces.

According to media reports, the two cases surfaced have raised the number of cases to four in the province this year.

A five-year-old boy from Jacobabad and a four-year-old boy from Mirpur Khas have been affected by polio virus.

With the new cases, the number of polio cases in the province from January 2019 has increased to 30.