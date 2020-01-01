MNA Moonis Elahi calls on PM Imran
03:04 PM | 1 Jan, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - Member National Assembly (MNA) from Pakistan Muslim League (Q) Moonis Elahi called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan here at PM House on Wednesday.
The meeting was also joined by Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda, the PM office media cell said.
- Robbers strike house of PM Imran's nephew in Lahore09:35 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
-
- Pakistan inducts high-tech maritime patrol aircraft, drones into ...08:25 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
-
-
-
- Miley Cyrus settles $300 million song lawsuit03:52 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- Saudi Arabia hands over Qandeel Baloch's brother to Pakistan01:56 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019