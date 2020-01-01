MNA Moonis Elahi calls on PM Imran
Web Desk
03:04 PM | 1 Jan, 2020
MNA Moonis Elahi calls on PM Imran
Share

ISLAMABAD - Member National Assembly (MNA) from Pakistan Muslim League (Q) Moonis Elahi called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan here at PM House on Wednesday.

The meeting was also joined by Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda, the PM office media cell said.

More From This Category
Robbers strike house of PM Imran's nephew in ...
09:35 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
US resumes military training program for Pakistan
09:22 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
Pakistan inducts high-tech maritime patrol ...
08:25 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
KP govt announces major reshuffle in provincial ...
04:59 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
PM Imran inaugurates Huawei ICT Lab at NAMAL ...
04:15 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
Interior Ministry rejects reports of attack on ...
10:38 AM | 4 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Eman Suleman ties the knot in a beautiful nikkah ceremony
06:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr