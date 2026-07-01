TikTok takes AI-Powered Advertising to Next Level with Symphony Agent

TikTok introduced new chapter in AI-powered creativity with the launch of Symphony Agent at Cannes Lions 2026, reinforcing its commitment to helping brands transform cultural insights into impactful marketing campaigns with greater speed, efficiency, and measurable business results.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of modern marketers, Symphony Agent leverages agentic AI and TikTok’s cultural intelligence to simplify the creative process, from discovering audience trends to producing TikTok-first content that resonates with communities worldwide.

The new solution enables advertisers to rapidly develop customized video campaigns by combining campaign objectives with insights from top-performing content and emerging trends. It can also recommend suitable creator content, identify the right creators for brand collaborations, and accelerate campaign activation, allowing businesses to respond to cultural moments in real time.

TikTok has also emphasized responsible AI innovation by integrating built-in safeguards, including AI-generated content labels, invisible watermarks, and content moderation filters, ensuring transparency and trust throughout the creative process.

In South Asia, Symphony Agent is now available through Symphony Creative Studio, where advertisers can create high-performing TikTok advertisements within minutes using an intuitive AI-powered chat experience. The launch is expected to empower businesses of all sizes by reducing production time while enhancing creativity and campaign performance.

Speaking about the announcement, Shadi Kandil, General Manager, Global Business Solutions for the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, Latin America, Central and South Asia at TikTok, said that creativity has always been central to the TikTok experience, and agentic AI is unlocking exciting new possibilities for how ideas are developed and brought to life.

He noted that Symphony Agent enables brands to move seamlessly from audience insights to creative concepts, content creation, creator discovery, and measurable business impact faster than ever before. According to him, the platform is designed to help advertisers maximize creativity, scale campaigns across regions, and achieve stronger business results through the power of technology.

As audiences increasingly prefer authentic, engaging, and culturally relevant content, TikTok continues to strengthen its creative ecosystem with AI-powered solutions, enhanced creator collaboration, and innovative advertising tools. By making content creation more accessible and data-driven, the platform is helping marketers connect with communities more effectively while driving meaningful business growth.

The launch of Symphony Agent marks another significant milestone in TikTok’s ongoing investment in artificial intelligence, empowering brands to innovate confidently, create at scale, and deliver impactful campaigns in today’s fast-moving digital landscape.