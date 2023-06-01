Two soldiers martyred in gun battle with terrorists in Balochistan’s Kech

RAWALPINDI – Two soldiers were martyred during the intense exchange of fire with terrorists in Kech district of Balochistan along Pakistan-Iran border.

In a statement, ISPR said a group of terrorists targeted a security forces' post through fire in Singwan area of the district.

Since troops on the post were already alert and responded gallantly with all available weapons, a heavy fire exchange ensued.

Security forces pushed back the terrorists successfully however, two brave soldiers - Sepoy Hasnain Ishtiaq and Sepoy Inayatullah - embraced martyrdom while fighting bravely with the terrorists.

Security forces have launched an immediate sanitisation operation in the area and are in communication with Iranian authorities across as well to deny terrorists any opportunity to escape.

Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace and stability all along the borders in Balochistan.