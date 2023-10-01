Update on Karachi weather

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday predicted hot and dry conditions across most regions including Karachi for the next 24 hours.

Karachi Rain Update

Amid the scorching hot weather, the Met Office predicted no chances of rain in the port city over the weekend.

Karachi Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 36°C. Winds blew at 6km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is moderate, with visibility around 5km.

Karachi Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 178, which is very unhealthy.

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country.

Dry weather is likely to prevail in southern parts. However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorms is likely at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.