BB Energy acquires majority stake in Euro Gas to boost Pakistan’s LNG Market

LAHORE – Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) approved the acquisition of majority stake in M/s. Euro Gas (Private) Limited by M/s. BBE D Pte Limited, a development said to be transformative for country’s energy landscape.

BBE D Pte Limited, a Singapore-based investment holding company and wholly owned subsidiary of BB Energy Group Holding Limited will acquire majority ownership in Euro Gas under Share Purchase and Share Subscription Agreement.

Euro Gas, incorporated in Pakistan in 2022, plans to enter Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) sector, subject to regulatory approvals. The current shareholders will retain a minority stake in the company following the transaction.

After a detailed review, the commission concluded that acquisition does not raise competition concerns at this stage. Since Euro Gas has not yet entered the market, the transaction is unlikely to create or strengthen a dominant position in the LNG import and distribution sector.

Euro Gas CEO Mr. Nadeem Ahmad shared his views on the strategic partnership, saying BB Energy–Euro Gas collaboration will pave the way for a greener, more affordable, and sustainable fuel supply to meet Pakistan’s growing energy needs. He called this partnership a major step toward ensuring energy security and supporting the country’s transition to cleaner fuel solutions.

CCP further noted that Euro Gas’s entry into the LNG market could enhance competition and diversify supply in a sector currently dominated by state-owned entities. Based on this assessment, CCP approved the proposed transaction, determining it is unlikely to substantially reduce competition in the relevant market.

Euro Gas is poised to strengthen Pakistan’s energy sector, specializing in the distribution and marketing of Natural Gas and LNG. The company serves industrial, commercial, and residential consumers, ensuring a reliable and efficient supply of clean energy.