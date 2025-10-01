Finance Minister Aurangzeb rules out new taxes to cover revenue shortfall

ISLAMABAD – Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that no additional taxes will be imposed to cover the revenue shortfall.

Speaking to media representatives in the federal capital, Aurangzeb stated that the targets agreed with the IMF will be fully implemented. He added that the goal is to raise the tax-to-GDP ratio to 11% this year, and the government is committed to achieving it.

He further said that many tax-related cases are pending in courts, and the revenue generated from resolving these disputes will help reduce the shortfall. The minister emphasized that the government will not introduce extra taxes to fill the gap.

Aurangzeb also shared that negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are progressing positively, and the discussions held so far have been constructive. The government remains determined to bring the tax-to-GDP ratio to 11%.