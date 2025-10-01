Four Fitna-al-Hindustan militants held while trying to flee in women disguise

KHUZDAR – Pakistani security forces successfully intercepted four militants attempting to flee Khuzdar District while disguised as women, ISPR said.

In a statement, the miltary’s media wing said militants are reportedly linked to Indian-backed group Fitna al Hindustan as authorities recovered weapons and ammunition from the group, which is believed to have been involved in several terrorist activities in the region.

A major clearance operation is ongoing to locate any remaining threats. Officials emphasized Pakistan’s continued commitment to combating terrorism supported from abroad and holding those responsible accountable.

At least 10 people, including two security personnel, were killed and more than 30 injured in a powerful car bomb outside the Frontier Corps headquarters in Quetta, Balochistan, on Tuesday. The explosion, followed by gunfire, struck the Zarghoon Road area, causing widespread chaos.

Eyewitnesses reported being hit by flying glass and described the scene as “massive and chaotic.” Security forces reportedly killed at least four attackers during the incident.