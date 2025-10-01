Gold crosses Rs410,000 per tola in Pakistan for first time

KARACHI – Gold reached another historic high level in domestic market of Pakistan in line with the upward trend in international market on Wednesday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers showed per tola gold price surged by Rs3,500 to climb to Rs410,278.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram moved up by Rs3,001 with new rate settling at fresh high of Rs351,747.

In international market, the bullion rates recorded significant gains as per ounce rate surged by $35 as it is being traded at $3,890.

Meanwhile, silver prices also recorded upward trend in Pakistan as per tola rate increased by Rs50 to reach record high of Rs4,826.