CPEC — 250 new jobs for Lahore Orange Line Train project announced

Web Desk
06:10 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting and Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Tuesday said 250 new jobs had been announced for Orange Line Train project.

“As many as 250 new jobs of various categories for Orange Train Lahore have been announced by the operator,” he tweeted.

He advised the applicants to email their applications for the posts to “careers@olmrts.com.pk”.

