Imran Khan’s bail in terror case extended till Sept 12

ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court in the federal capital on Thursday approved extension in pre-arrest bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a case related hurling threats at a female additional sessions judge and officers of the Islamabad police in a speech.

Judge Raja Jawwad Abbas heard the case and extended bail till September 12 after Imran Khan appeared before the court, following its orders issued earlier in the day.

Khan’s lawyers, Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry, had submitted a plea for extension in the bail. The court has ordered the PTI chief to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000 for extension in the bail.

Earlier in the day, the court adjourned the case till twelve noon, directing the defence counsel to bring his client to the court for bail.

During the hearing, Babar Awan told the court that his client had life threats, adding that IG and DIG operations will be responsible if anything happened to the PTI chief.

Awan said that more sections had been added to the terrorism case against Imran Khan and pleaded the court to approve his bail in these charges.

Judge Raja Jawwad remarked that the court will issue notices in this regard.

When the judge said that the court will hear arguments today, prosecutor said that he will submit arguments after the suspect is produced before the court.

The judge asked prosecutor whether terrorism case was ever registered without happening of crime. “You have to tell which Kalashnikov or suicide jacket was recovered from the suspect”.

On August 25, the PTI chief was granted pre-arrest bail until Thursday against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

The political temperature soared lately as the country’s populist leader was booked under anti-terrorism laws after making a provocative speech in which he singled out senior police officials and a female judge who approved the remand of Shahbaz Gill.

PTI chief, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote earlier his year, could be disqualified for life from politics if convicted in a terrorism case. The charge under 7ATA also carries 14 years in prison or the equivalent of a life sentence.