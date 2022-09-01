PM Shehbaz postpones UAE visit to focus on flood relief activities

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday announced to postpone his planned trip of the United Arab Emirates in order to steer the relief activities for flood victims of Pakistan.

The premier made the announcement on his official Twitter handle, stating: “I was set to visit the UAE on Sept 3 on the invitation of HH the President. We mutually decided to postpone the visit so that I could focus on the ongoing rescue & relief activities”.

He also thanked the Arab country for sending the first tranche of relief goods worth $50 million for the flood victims.

“We will forever be indebted to our brothers & sisters who have stood by us in this challenge,” PM Shehbaz Sharif wrote.

He said that UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed has assured him that he will continue to help flood affectees.

Pakistan has declared a national emergency while urging the international community to extend help after abnormal monsoon rains and flash floods affected more than 33 million people in recent weeks and claimed 1,193 lives since mid-June.