Iran supports Pakistan amid floods as leaders forge strong bonds at SCO

TIANJIN – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reviewed Pakistan-Iran relations, showing surge in bilateral cooperation across political, economic, and cultural sectors in a high-profile meeting on sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

The discussion attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Army Chief Syed Asim Munir, and federal ministers, highlighted Pakistan’s historic and brotherly ties with Iran, grounded in shared heritage and faith.

Iranian President Pezeshkian praised Pakistan’s steadfast support and reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to boost collaboration in key areas of mutual interest. The meeting also referenced Iranian president’s recent visit to Pakistan, described by Shehbaz as a landmark event that strengthened public and diplomatic bonds between the nations.

Amid talks, PM Shehbaz emphasized deepening political and economic cooperation, reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with Iran, and called for dialogue and diplomacy as the path to regional peace and stability.

In a show of humanitarian solidarity, President Pezeshkian expressed grief over the flood devastation in Pakistan, assuring that Iran stands shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan in this hour of crisis.

This meeting underscores a new chapter in Pakistan-Iran relations, combining diplomacy with humanitarian concern, and setting the stage for expanded cooperation in the region.