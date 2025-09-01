Unwarranted Cctv Monitoring Of Employees Declared Workplace Harassment

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment (FOSPAH) has issued a significant ruling, stating that constant and excessive surveillance through CCTV can amount to workplace harassment.

The decision came in response to a complaint filed by a female employee at a private educational institution in Rawalpindi.

She accused the institution’s chief executive officer of using surveillance cameras to intimidate and harass her. According to her complaint, CCTV footage of her was frequently monitored and, in some cases, sent directly to her, creating a sense of fear and discomfort.

After reviewing the evidence, Federal Ombudsperson Fauzia Viqar ruled that the surveillance was not only unnecessary but also discriminatory, contributing to a toxic and hostile work environment.

The CEO was fined Rs50,000 and directed to pay compensation to the complainant. A formal reprimand was also issued.

The ombudsperson emphasized that harassment at the workplace includes actions that violate personal space, dignity, or create a threatening atmosphere—even if they do not involve explicit verbal or physical misconduct.

In addition to the penalty, the educational institution has been ordered to adopt several reforms. These include establishing a harassment inquiry committee and prominently displaying a bilingual (English and Urdu) code of conduct to ensure staff awareness of their rights and responsibilities.

FOSPAH reiterated that employee monitoring must never be used as a tool of control or intimidation. The office stressed that every worker has the right to privacy and respect at the workplace.