Russian foreign minister due in Pakistan next week
ISLAMABAD – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov will arrive in Pakistan on April 6-7 where he will be holding talks with his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, along with other officials.
Both sides will also discuss bilateral ties, including the Afghan peace process, economic cooperation, counter-terrorism, and socio-economic implications of the Covid-19. It will be the first state visit by a Russian foreign minister since 2012.
Russian Foreign Ministry Twitter handle also shared a tweet in accordance with the visit.
???? #Zakharova: On April 6-7, Sergey #Lavrov will visit #Pakistan, where talks with Foreign Minister @SMQureshiPTI will be held.
???????????????? The Ministers will discuss bilateral ties, including economic cooperation and counterterrorism #RussiaPakistan pic.twitter.com/Q4WXkD89Bz— MFA Russia ???????? (@mfa_russia) April 1, 2021
Before visiting Pakistan on a two-day official visit, Lavrov is also scheduled to visit India. He will be accompanied by Russia’s special envoy on Afghanistan Zamir Kaboluv.
