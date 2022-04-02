Pakistan, UAE hold joint naval drills near Abu Dhabi port
Pakistan, UAE hold joint naval drills near Abu Dhabi port
KARACHI – A Pakistan Navy flotilla including two warships and a patrol vessel of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) held a joint exercise with UAE navy ships during a visit to Abu Dhabi port. 

A statement issued by the Pakistan Navy said that PNS Shamsheer and Azmat, and PMSA’s Kolachi visited the port. 

During the port visit, the Pakistan Navy mission commander and commanding officers held separate meetings with the UAE Navy and Coast Guard commanders, and other military officials, the statement said.

“During the meetings, professional matters of mutual interest and further enhancement of bilateral maritime cooperation were discussed,” it added.

