Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Good news for students as Chinese company announces IT courses in Pakistan

Good News For Students As Chinese Company Announces It Courses In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – With the support of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Chinese telecom company Huawei has announced plans to provide IT training to 300,000 Pakistanis.

Under Huawei’s training programme, 60,000 Pakistanis will be taught advanced IT skills, while 240,000 participants will receive basic IT training.

This initiative will further strengthen Pakistan’s digital infrastructure, increase IT exports, and create new employment opportunities.

The government’s top priority is to equip the youth with modern technical skills. In collaboration with Huawei and the Higher Education Commission (HEC), advanced IT courses will be introduced in 15 universities across the country.

SIFC is playing a key role in attracting investment and promoting development in the telecom sector. Experts believe that this project will be a milestone in steering the Pakistani economy toward digital progress.

Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting to review the initiative of information and communication technology (ICT) training to 300,000 Pakistani youth, in collaboration with Huawei Technologies.

Stressing the critical role of young people in driving the digital revolution and advancing technology in the country, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to equip young individuals with modern skills.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 2 April 2025 Sunday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search