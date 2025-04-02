Good news for students as Chinese company announces IT courses in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – With the support of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Chinese telecom company Huawei has announced plans to provide IT training to 300,000 Pakistanis.

Under Huawei’s training programme, 60,000 Pakistanis will be taught advanced IT skills, while 240,000 participants will receive basic IT training.

This initiative will further strengthen Pakistan’s digital infrastructure, increase IT exports, and create new employment opportunities.

The government’s top priority is to equip the youth with modern technical skills. In collaboration with Huawei and the Higher Education Commission (HEC), advanced IT courses will be introduced in 15 universities across the country.

SIFC is playing a key role in attracting investment and promoting development in the telecom sector. Experts believe that this project will be a milestone in steering the Pakistani economy toward digital progress.

Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting to review the initiative of information and communication technology (ICT) training to 300,000 Pakistani youth, in collaboration with Huawei Technologies.

Stressing the critical role of young people in driving the digital revolution and advancing technology in the country, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to equip young individuals with modern skills.