Quetta faces mobile Internet Shutdown again during Eid celebrations

Quetta Faces Mobile Internet Shutdown Again During Eid Celebrations

QUETTA Residents of Balochistan capital city witnessed another mobile internet shutdown amid security concerns, and it disrupted communication during Eid celebrations.

Parts of the region saw heightened security measures, although authorities have not provided any specific timeline for when services will be restored. This move has led to widespread frustration, as many residents rely on mobile internet for essential services and communication, particularly during the holiday season.

The timing of internet suspension also frustrated many as masses struggling to perform basic tasks like online banking, staying in touch with family, and accessing important services. Many users have expressed disappointment, urging the government to restore internet access as soon as possible.

Similar disruptions have occurred ahead of Chand Raat, leading to growing public frustration over the recurring issue of connectivity blackouts.

As the situation continues, there is no clarity on when mobile internet services will be restored, leaving residents uncertain and inconvenienced during an important time of year.

Violence along western border with Afghanistan saw uptick since the Taliban took power, with over 1,600 people killed in 2024, the deadliest year in almost a decade. Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has been responsible for several attacks, including the killing of dozens of Punjab residents and a November bombing in Quetta that killed 26 people.

