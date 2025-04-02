Saba Qamar sizzles in stunning Eid outfit [See Photos]

KARACHI – Pakistan’s leading actress Saba Qamar is known for her impeccable performance onscreen and her inspiring fashion choices.

Like others, the ongoing Eidul Fitr 2025 has given a chance to the “Serial Killer” star to bring their inner fashionista out.

As Pakistan celebrates the third day of Eid, Saba has shared some delayed photos on her Instagram as she looks gorgeous in the a dress with a soft and delicate shade of colour.

“A delayed Eid post, but the love is right on time!” she captioned the post.

On first day of Eid, Ayeza Khan, Mawra Hocane, Dananeer, Hiba Bukhari and other celebrities shared their Eid photos, leaving the fans amused.