Suzuki Mehran rumoured facelift model, prices in Pakistan: Know the truth

LAHORE – Pak Suzuki discontinued its Mehran variant in 2019 as it remained in the game for 30 years due to its easy maintenance, fuel efficiency and other reasons.

In April 2019, the company had issued a circular stating: “Keeping in view discontinuation of Suzuki Mehran production, Pak Suzuki is constrained to stop the booking of Suzuki Mehran(all versions) with the immediate effect i.e. April 01, 2019.”

The production of Suzuki Mehra, which still rules the roads in Pakistan, was ceased in favour of Suzuki Alto 660cc.

As April 2025 marks the fifth year of Mehran’s discontinuation, social media is abuzz with reports claiming that the iconic hatchback is being relaunched.

Several users have shared photos of the rumoured facelift model of Mehran and price list. In the unverified photos, the Mehran looks stunning as its exterior looks luxurious.

The rumourned and unverified rate list shows VX model price as Rs1,150,000 and VXR Rs1,275,000 while the price of VXL model as Rs1,399,000.

However, the Pak Suzuki has not made any announcement about relaunching the Mehran. The automaker has rejected similar rumours in 2022.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

