Karachi’s German Consulate introduces Waiting List for Visa Appointments; full details here

KARACHI—Urgent travelers have been affected as the German Consulate Karachi changed the visa appointment procedure. These major changes to the visa appointment system for Schengen and long-term visas are due to a surge in demand.

From now onwards, applicants will no longer be able to book appointments directly, and a waiting list has been introduced, requiring applicants to first register their names. Appointments will then be assigned in chronological order, depending on the availability of slots.

Karachi consulate noted that this new system aims to ensure a fair and efficient distribution of visa appointments., but it is expected that the waiting times for visa approval will increase, potentially causing delays for those with urgent travel needs.

Applicants have been urged to carefully complete the registration process with all necessary details, as appointments will only be assigned once the information is correctly and fully submitted. The consulate also reassured the public that there is no need for an agent to assist with registration, as the waiting list process is entirely free of charge.

The new procedure does not apply to Opportunity Card (Chancenkarte) applicants, who will still be able to book appointments directly without needing to join the waiting list.

The consulate’s announcement on March 25, 2025, reflects its ongoing efforts to streamline the visa application process in response to the growing demand for German visas in the region.