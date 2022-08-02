TikTok star Dolly's new dance video goes viral
07:12 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
TikTok star Dolly has got the population fixated on her escapades and now the beauty is ruling hearts with her killer dance moves and charming expressions.
The popular social media sensation shares fun-filled videos and dancing gigs on her social media handles and this time was no exception either.
Taking to Instagram, Dolly's new social media post is all about stunning dance moves and romancing her special one in the video.
