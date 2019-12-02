13 Pakistanis including 7 children die in Jordan farm fire
Web Desk
06:44 PM | 2 Dec, 2019
13 Pakistanis including 7 children die in Jordan farm fire
Share

ISLAMABAD - At least 13 Pakistanis, including seven children of a family, died on Monday after a farm caught fire in western Jordan. 

The blaze, which is believed to be occurred due to an electrical short circuit, tore through their tents located near Karameh city which is 40 kilometers west of Amman near the Dead Sea.

Three Pakistanis were also injured in the fire incident and are reported to be in stable condition at a local hospital. 

The victims belonged to Joya Family from Dadu District in Sindh Province. The head of family, Ali Sher Joya, has survived, the incident. The family reportedly migrated from Pakistan to Jordan in 1970s and were associated with the agriculture/farming profession, the foreign office said.

"The Pakistan Embassy in Amman is in contact with the family and relatives of the deceased residing in Jordan. The Ambassador and other senior officials are with family to provide any urgent assistance. The Jordanian authorities are also extending full cooperation."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also instructed the Embassy to extend assistance to the bereaved family.

More From This Category
FO blasts India's false claims about persecution ...
10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ...
08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away
07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast ...
05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr