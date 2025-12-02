India allows THESE Pakistani Flights to use its Airspace amid tensions

NEW DELHI – India allowed some of Pakistani flights to use its airspace to deliver urgent aid to Sri Lanka as Cyclone Detwah wreaked havoc in Island nation.

Despite diplomatic standoff, New Delhi finally allowed Pakistan to use its airspace for relief flights heading to Sri Lanka to assist victims of the devastating cyclone Detwah. But the question remains: Did this approval come too late?

Pakistan strongly condemned India’s initial refusal, calling it “against moral obligations” and equating it to “putting thousands of lives at risk.” Pakistani rescue team, along with over 100 tons of relief supplies, faced significant delays, just as coastal regions of Sri Lanka were reeling from Cyclone Detwah on November 28, which caused dozens of deaths, hundreds of injuries, and left millions homeless.

After clashes in May, Islamabad and New Delhi imposed bans on each other’s aircraft using their airspace. Despite this, Pakistan’s request for special humanitarian flights had been initially rejected by India, further escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Pakistan Navy’s ship PNS Saif is already in Colombo for the International Fleet Review 2025, joined immediate relief efforts, assisting affected areas. PM Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir issued special instructions to all agencies to ensure every possible form of aid reaches Sri Lanka immediately.

In Sri Lanka, more than 218,000 people have been moved to temporary shelters. In Thailand, the government is providing emergency aid and financial assistance.