Pakistan lodges protest with India over ceasefire violation along LoC
Web Desk
08:54 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday to register Pakistan's strong protest over ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office says, due to the indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Hotspring and Jandrot Sectors today, four persons including three women were injured.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, spokesperson of Pakistan Foreign Office underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding.

The spokesperson said these egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary.

