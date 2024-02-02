ECC approves Rs7.15b for federal education, professional training  

ISLAMABAD – The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet approved Technical Supplementary Grant amounting to 7.15 billion rupees for Federal Education and Professional training.
The approval was accorded in a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee in Islamabad today with Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Shamshad Akhtar in the chair, reported Radio Pakistan.
The Economic Coordination Committee also gave approval of Technical Supplementary Grant of four billion rupees for 7th Population and Housing Census.
The ECC also approved Technical Supplementary Grant for Rehabilitation of flood damaged rural roads in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and provision of clean drinking water in Lahore under Japanese Grant.
The Committee endorsed summary regarding comprehensive Sustainable Plan for Price Rationalization of Subsidized wheat in Gilgit-Baltistan.
It also approved additional funds amounting to 1591.624 million rupees through for procurement of servers and hiring consultants for the purpose.
The Economic Coordination Committee also approved allocation of Technical Supplementary Grant of 500 million rupees for Ministry of Aviation.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 2, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.95 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|301.5
|304.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.39
|751.39
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.68
|41.08
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.51
|917.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.03
|735.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.49
|327.99
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.