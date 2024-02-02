Search

Business

ECC approves Rs7.15b for federal education, professional training  

Web Desk
10:00 AM | 2 Feb, 2024
ECC approves Rs7.15b for federal education, professional training  

ISLAMABAD – The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet approved Technical Supplementary Grant amounting to 7.15 billion rupees for Federal Education and Professional training.

The approval was accorded in a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee in Islamabad today with Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Shamshad Akhtar in the chair, reported Radio Pakistan.

The Economic Coordination Committee also gave approval of Technical Supplementary Grant of four billion rupees for 7th Population and Housing Census.

The ECC also approved Technical Supplementary Grant for Rehabilitation of flood damaged rural roads in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and provision of clean drinking water in Lahore under Japanese Grant.

The Committee endorsed summary regarding comprehensive Sustainable Plan for Price Rationalization of Subsidized wheat in Gilgit-Baltistan.

It also approved additional funds amounting to 1591.624 million rupees through for procurement of servers and hiring consultants for the purpose.

The Economic Coordination Committee also approved allocation of Technical Supplementary Grant of 500 million rupees for Ministry of Aviation.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Business

03:19 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Pakistan approves import of live cattle from Brazil

12:25 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

KuCoin launches Educational Program 'KuCoin Campus' on International ...

01:33 PM | 11 Dec, 2023

Road travel to get costlier as Punjab approves toll tax on 18 more ...

11:59 AM | 1 Dec, 2023

Over 7,000 youth join e-Rozgaar Training Programme

08:35 AM | 1 Dec, 2023

Pakistan keeps petrol price unchanged, drops diesel by Rs7 per litre

06:25 PM | 20 Oct, 2023

Carat enters professional relationship with Oktopus Group to expand ...

Business

12:25 AM | 1 Feb, 2024

Pakistan's outgoing govt increases petrol price by Rs13.55 for Feb ...

11:05 AM | 30 Jan, 2024

Petrol price in Pakistan to go up by Rs8 per litre from Feb 1

12:44 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Banks in Pakistan to remain closed for three days in a row

10:03 AM | 31 Jan, 2024

IMF lowers Pakistan’s growth forecast despite global improvement

02:26 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Quetzal Softalogy joins hands with Sagevanguard Tech to introduce ...

10:08 AM | 1 Feb, 2024

Bloomberg survey finds Imran Khan as top pick to oversee Pakistan’s ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:00 AM | 2 Feb, 2024

ECC approves Rs7.15b for federal education, professional training  

Gold & Silver Rate

02:37 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Gold registers gains as per tola price surged to Rs216,300 in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 2 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 2, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.95 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 2 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.5 281.95
Euro EUR 301.5 304.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.39 751.39
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.21 39.61
Danish Krone DKK 40.68 41.08
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.51 917.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.76 173.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 727.03 735.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 325.49 327.99
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:31 AM | 2 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope – February 2, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: