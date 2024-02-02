ECC approves Rs7.15b for federal education, professional training  

ISLAMABAD – The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet approved Technical Supplementary Grant amounting to 7.15 billion rupees for Federal Education and Professional training.

The approval was accorded in a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee in Islamabad today with Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Shamshad Akhtar in the chair, reported Radio Pakistan.

The Economic Coordination Committee also gave approval of Technical Supplementary Grant of four billion rupees for 7th Population and Housing Census.

The ECC also approved Technical Supplementary Grant for Rehabilitation of flood damaged rural roads in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and provision of clean drinking water in Lahore under Japanese Grant.

The Committee endorsed summary regarding comprehensive Sustainable Plan for Price Rationalization of Subsidized wheat in Gilgit-Baltistan.

It also approved additional funds amounting to 1591.624 million rupees through for procurement of servers and hiring consultants for the purpose.

The Economic Coordination Committee also approved allocation of Technical Supplementary Grant of 500 million rupees for Ministry of Aviation.