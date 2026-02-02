Honda Workshop faces backlash over Rs3.47 Lac Oil Leak estimate after Rs 3,350 Fix

ISLAMABAD – Auto-giant Honda has long remained a household name in Pakistan, trusted for quality and reliability. However, a recent experience shared by car owner raised serious questions about repair practices at an authorized Honda workshop in Islamabad, as a minor vehicle fault resulted in a repair estimate running into hundreds of thousands.

Abdullah Momand, a correspondent of leading publication, shared his ordeal on a social site after he visited an authorized Honda workshop in Islamabad, and the post triggered debate as a minor oil leakage of his Honda Civic 2015 model’s issue resulted in repair estimate of staggering Rs347,155, including Rs 88,500 in labor charges, according to service estimate documents shared online.

Honda mechanic told the customer about Gear seal leak as reason behind this, but it was something different compared to the workshop diagnosis. The workshop shared an estimate listing multiple parts replacements and extensive labor work. Pictures of the official service-part estimates show breakdown of costs covering suspension overhaul, seals, bushings, mounts, and other components.

After spending Rs3.9million on thi sedan, Abdullah refused hefty estimate, calling it excessive for what was said to be a minor leakage. Instead, he took to a local mechanic in Rawalpindi, where the issue was diagnosed differently and fixed for just Rs3,350.

The contrast between Honda workshop’s estimate and final repair cost raised questions about haphazard diagnosis, massive labor charges, and cost transparency at authorized service centers. Meanwhile, social media users are reacting to the shared bills have expressed concern over affordability and trust, especially for routine or minor issues.

An experience with Honda workshop in Islamabad. There was a minor leakage in my car, i went to Honda workshop, after examination of the car they told me it will cost you 347,000 including 88,500 labor cost. I refused and fix that leakage in 3,350 from rawalpindi.@Hacpl_Official pic.twitter.com/JqWoZiZLT9 — Abdullah Momand (@AbdullahMomandJ) February 1, 2026

While authorized dealerships often defend higher costs due to genuine parts, trained staff, and standardized procedures, critics argue that customers should be clearly informed when repairs are optional rather than essential.

Let it be known that sales of cars in Pakistan jumped by 35.2% reaching 13,280 units on year basis. Honda produced 2,129 units of its City and Civic models in December, with sales of 1,739 units, showing slight decline from previous month.

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Ltd is yet to respond to the development as the case reignited debate over service costs, customer trust, and accountability at authorized automobile workshops across Pakistan.