PML-N withdraws no-trust motion against Punjab Assembly speaker, deputy speaker

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has withdrawn no-confidence motions submitted against Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan and Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi.

Reports said the decision to take back the motions was taken as the PML-N was facing problems in achieving the required number of lawmakers to send the speaker and deputy speaker packing.

Last month, the PML-N and joint opposition withdrew its no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi after he was denotified by Governor Balighur Rehman for not obtaining the trust vote from the assembly.

The joint opposition in the Punjab Assembly had filed the no-trust motions as part of its strategy to counter the PTI’s move of dissolving the assembly.

However, the Lahore High Court (LHC) suspended the governor’s notification and reinstated Elahi as the chief minister.