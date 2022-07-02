Pakistan hikes tax on business class air tickets

09:45 AM | 2 Jul, 2022
Pakistan hikes tax on business class air tickets
Source: Qatar Airways (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has increased the tax amount on business class air tickets, with effect from July 1.

The tax amount has been hiked from Rs10,000 to Rs50,000 and it will be applicable regardless of the issuance of tickets.

 “All business class passengers whose tickets are already issued for travel on July 1 or later are hereby informed that this difference may be collected at the airport by airline staff,” read the notification.

Meanwhile, the revised tax for business class air tickets will not affect the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

A spokesperson of the national carrier said that the latest development will not have any impact on PIA as it does not offer business class facilities in its planes. 

PIA restarts Lahore to Kuala Lumpur flights 05:59 PM | 26 Jun, 2022

LAHORE – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has resumed Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation as a result of ...

More From This Category
Senior journalist Ayaz Amir assaulted in Lahore
10:36 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
US envoy calls on PM Shehbaz, reaffirms ...
09:53 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
World's highest polo festival kicks off in ...
09:16 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners, ...
08:15 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
Pakistan refuses EU demand to abolish death ...
07:41 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
Election for coveted Punjab CM slot to be held on ...
06:22 PM | 1 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dur-e-Fishan looks breathtaking in latest viral pictures
08:44 PM | 1 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr