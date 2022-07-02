Pakistan hikes tax on business class air tickets
ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has increased the tax amount on business class air tickets, with effect from July 1.
The tax amount has been hiked from Rs10,000 to Rs50,000 and it will be applicable regardless of the issuance of tickets.
“All business class passengers whose tickets are already issued for travel on July 1 or later are hereby informed that this difference may be collected at the airport by airline staff,” read the notification.
Meanwhile, the revised tax for business class air tickets will not affect the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).
A spokesperson of the national carrier said that the latest development will not have any impact on PIA as it does not offer business class facilities in its planes.
