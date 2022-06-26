PIA restarts Lahore to Kuala Lumpur flights
05:59 PM | 26 Jun, 2022
LAHORE – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has resumed Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation as a result of the ease in the Covid-induced restrictions.

The first flight departed from Lahore for Kuala Lumpur earlier today, PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said in a news release.

The national flag carrier also celebrated the resumption of flights and a simple ceremony was held at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore.

Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique felicitated the PIA team and said the national flag carrier consistently increased its network for customer convenience.

Earlier, Pakistan Airlines resumed operating two weekly flights from Islamabad to the capital of Malaysia. The airline has also gradually increased the number of its domestic and international flights.

