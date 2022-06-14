PIA flight brings back Pakistanis stranded in Syria due to Israeli bombing

ISLAMABAD – A special flight of Pakistan's national flag-carrier, carrying more than 150 Pakistanis stranded in Syria due to the Israeli bombing, has reached Karachi.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-8136 landed at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi late Monday night carrying 165 Pakistani Zaireen from Aleppo (Syria), who got stranded in Damascus.

A PIA spokesperson, in a statement, said that the passengers were first transported from Damascus to Aleppo by bus from where they boarded the flight.

Pakistan’s ambassador to Syria had requested the government and the national flag carrier for sending the flight to evacuate the stranded Pakistanis.

Some 140 of the 300 Pakistanis stranded in Syria will be travelling to Iraq on their own.