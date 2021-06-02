Iran’s largest navy ship sinks in Oman sea after catching fire (VIDEO)
Web Desk
07:00 PM | 2 Jun, 2021
Iran’s largest navy ship sinks in Oman sea after catching fire (VIDEO)
Share

TEHRAN – The Iranian navy’s largest ship sank in the sea of Oman after catching fire early Wednesday.

According to the Iranian Navy, efforts failed to save the support ship, the Kharg, after it caught fire in the wee hours.

The training vessel sank near the Iranian port of Jask near the Strait of Hormuz — the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, IFP news reported.

Photos and videos circulating on social media show sailors wearing life jackets jumping off the ship as a fire continue to engulf the vessel.

Iran’s state TV referred to the Kharg as a “training ship.”

The Kharg was one of a few vessels in the fleet of Iranian navy capable of lifting heavy cargo besides serving as a launch point for helicopters.

The ship, built in Britain and launched in 1977, was added to the Iranian fleet in 1984.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Iran unveils more advanced centrifuges to mark ... 08:01 PM | 10 Apr, 2021

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani unveiled country’s 133 nuclear achievements, including more ...

More From This Category
COAS Bajwa hails Qatar’s support to Pakistan
07:23 PM | 2 Jun, 2021
Concerns of Pakistan High Commission over Afghan ...
06:05 PM | 2 Jun, 2021
Afghanistan: US forces set to leave Bagram ...
03:42 PM | 2 Jun, 2021
PM Imran, Tajik president Rahmon discuss ways to ...
02:17 PM | 2 Jun, 2021
Matric, intermediate exams to be held only for ...
01:40 PM | 2 Jun, 2021
Govt withdraws appeal against Shehbaz Sharif's ...
12:09 PM | 2 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maria B questions why Indians are shooting in Pakistan
08:05 PM | 2 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr