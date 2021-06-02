NHMP & PITB sign MoU to establish National Data Repository of all driving licenses

07:40 PM | 2 Jun, 2021
LAHORE – Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) have signed an MoU to establish National Data Repository of the all driving licenses issued by the federal and provincial licensing authorities.

Held at PITB, the ceremony was presided by NHMP Additional Inspector General (Addl IG) Central Region Zubair Hashmi and PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor.

The MoU was signed by PITB Director General IT-Operations Faisal Yousaf and AIG Operations Salman Ali Khan of NHMP on behalf of the organizations. Senior Officers from both organizations, including Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sultan Ahmed Chaudhry and PITB Additional Director General (ADG) Software Engineering Adil Iqbal Khan were present at the ceremony.

On this occasion, Additional Inspector General (Addl IG) Central Region Zubair Hashmi said that National Data Repository aims to create a centralized system through which citizens can obtain one national driving license that could be renewed or cancelled from any province. Furthermore, Point System will be implemented to improve the driving culture and reduction in accidents and crimes.

“PITB will develop a web portal and mobile application to assist NHMP in timely detection of offences regarding driver license and in identifying fake, duplicate, cancelled and expired licenses. PITB will render technical services and give necessary trainings to NHMP staff on usage of developed applications. Trainings will also be extended to NHMP for maintenance of the applications/service and systems,” stated Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sultan Ahmed Chaudhry said that this initiative integrated with E-Tickting system will enhance the traffic awareness and it will make travelling more safe & secure on national highways and motorways.

