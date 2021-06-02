Maria B questions why Indians are shooting in Pakistan

Ace designer Maria B has triggered an impromptu debate as she puts forward a valid question for the masses to contemplate.

Questioning her followers, Maria took to her Instagram handle and posted a story while posing the enigma of why Indian artists are being allowed to shoot in the country whilst Pakistanis have been prohibited from in India.

Her statement stands true considering the escalating political tension between the two countries. While posting a video from fashion designer Abhinav Mishra’s recent campaign, Maria B said "Umm, did we suddenly okay relations with #India? How exactly is this taking place? This is an Indian designer shoot happening in Pakistan! Whoa!” She added, “Umm, if this is happening in Pakistan, why aren’t we allowed to do this in India?

“Shouldn’t we as an industry be reacting the same way as India is towards our designers and our creators in their country rather than a one-sided relationship? And what about our PM’s directives about Kashmir?”, she captioned.

Earlier, Mahira Khan’s comments on wanting to collaborate with Indian artists triggered a harsh reaction from Raj Thackeray's right-wing Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. They issued a statement emphasising that no Pakistani artist will be allowed to work in India, reported Times of India.

Ameya Khoplar, the president of the MNS cinema wing said in a statement, "We will not allow Mahira or any other Pakistani artists to work here, be it Maharashtra or in any part of the country."

