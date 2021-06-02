NoPhysicalExams trends after Shafqat Mahmood announces schedule for board exams

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Wednesday that no students will be promoted without taking exams, adding that board exams will start after July 10 with the reduced syllabus.

As he made the announcement, #NoPhysicalExams started trending on Twitter with students raising concerns regarding the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

Here are some reactions;

Shafqat mehmood leading Pakistan toward physical exams #NoPhysicalExams pic.twitter.com/M9razhmTUf — Aqib khan (@i_aqbchughtai10) June 2, 2021

How can we give physical exams even we have not taken physical classes! First take physical classes then conduct physical exams! Other wise #NoPhysicalExams pic.twitter.com/sNOb4kAisP — Muhammad Hammad (@Muhamma90389833) June 2, 2021

#Shafqatmehmood

students🤪 of MATRIC and intermediate after watching this trend on twitter #NoPhysicalExams pic.twitter.com/B27u3f0R8O — SAMI KHAN MOHMAND🌏💧 (@samikhanmohman4) June 2, 2021