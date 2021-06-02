#NoPhysicalExams trends after Shafqat Mahmood announces schedule for board exams

08:31 PM | 2 Jun, 2021
#NoPhysicalExams trends after Shafqat Mahmood announces schedule for board exams
Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Wednesday that no students will be promoted without taking exams, adding that board exams will start after July 10 with the reduced syllabus.

As he made the announcement, #NoPhysicalExams started trending on Twitter with students raising concerns regarding the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

Here are some reactions;

Aamir Liaquat’s alleged third wife Haniya Khan survives ‘murder attempt’
09:56 PM | 2 Jun, 2021

