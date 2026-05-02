Cyber Safe Pakistan 2026 highlights digital resilience at NIC Karachi

KARACHI – Cyber Safe Pakistan 2026 was held at the National Incubation Centre Karachi, bringing together industry leaders, cybersecurity experts and professionals to discuss emerging digital threats and strategies for resilience.

The event featured the launch of the “Threat Fence” cybersecurity solution, described by organisers as a step towards strengthening proactive cyber defence in the country.

Chief guest Muhammad Munaf from Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) stressed the need for greater national awareness around cybersecurity, highlighting the growing risks associated with digital expansion.

Keynote speakers included Habib Bank Limited (HBL) representative Syed Ubaid Ali Jafri and Javed Yousuf Edhi, chief executive officer of National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT), who shared insights on financial security and digital transformation.

Two panel discussions were also held. The first, moderated by Omer Rastgar, featured Javed Yousuf Edhi, Hussain Hassan Ali and Kiran Jamil, focusing on cybersecurity risks and innovation. The second panel, moderated by Fahad Ahmed, included Waqar Altaf, Qazi Noman, Dr Farrukh Shahid and Omer Rastgar, and centred on governance and resilience strategies.

A book titled Risk Management in the Age of AI by Salman Mushtaq was also launched during the event. Participants emphasised the importance of collaboration, awareness and technological advancement to build a more secure digital ecosystem, with organisers calling for continued efforts towards a cyber-safe Pakistan.