Hajj 2026: New Age restriction announced by Saudi Authorities

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia introduced new minimum age requirement for Hajj 2026, setting 15 years as the cutoff for all pilgrims. The rule, effective from May 3, bars anyone younger from boarding flights to the kingdom, prompting immediate changes to travel plans.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs confirmed that under new Saudi directives, no flight departing for the kingdom will be allowed to carry any pilgrim under 15 years of age, calculated as of May 27, 2026 (Zilhaj 9, 1447 AH). The order comes into force from 12:00am on May 3, 2026, leaving little time for affected pilgrims to adjust.

The decision has immediate serious consequences as entire family groups could see their travel plans disrupted if even one member falls below the age threshold. Authorities say those unable to travel under the new rule may cancel their Hajj plans—but there is some relief: Saudi officials have assured full refunds for all affected pilgrims.

The directive has been urgently relayed to all stakeholders. Hajj directorates, airlines, and the Haj Organisers Association of Pakistan have been told to enforce the restriction without delay. In a firm statement, the Pakistan Airports Authority warned that no underage pilgrim will be allowed to board, and any visas issued in such cases will be considered cancelled.

The development follows high-level coordination between Pakistan’s Hajj Mission and Saudi officials. According to the Office of Pilgrim Affairs Pakistan in Jeddah, the new policy was conveyed during a direct communication between Pakistan’s Director General (Hajj) and a representative of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The timing has intensified the impact. The Hajj flight operation is already underway, with the first departure under the Route to Makkah initiative having taken off on April 19. This year, the program has expanded to Lahore in addition to Karachi and Islamabad, and is expected to facilitate over 95,000 Pakistani pilgrims.